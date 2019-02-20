“Apple’s HomePod smart speaker experienced 45 percent growth in the holiday quarter, according to new figures,” Luke Dormehl writes for Cult of Mac. “Strategy Analytics’ report suggests that Apple sold 1.6 million HomePod speakers over the three month period.”

“By comparison, Strategy Analytics thinks that Amazon sold 13.7 million Echo devices over the same period. Google, meanwhile, sold 11.5 million. In terms of market share, Amazon has around 35.5 percent of the global market, followed by Google’s 30 percent,” Dormehl writes. “In third place, is China’s Alibaba with 7.3 percent, followed by Baidu’s 5.7 percent, and Xiaomi’s 4.6 percent.”

“Apple’s HomePod is considerably more expensive. Amazon and Google have their cheap Echo Dot and Google Home Mini devices,” Dormehl writes. “These are positioned at a much lower price point than Apple’s $349. While Apple is selling fewer devices, there’s also a good chance that it’s making more money per unit sold than its competitors.”