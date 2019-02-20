“By comparison, Strategy Analytics thinks that Amazon sold 13.7 million Echo devices over the same period. Google, meanwhile, sold 11.5 million. In terms of market share, Amazon has around 35.5 percent of the global market, followed by Google’s 30 percent,” Dormehl writes. “In third place, is China’s Alibaba with 7.3 percent, followed by Baidu’s 5.7 percent, and Xiaomi’s 4.6 percent.”
“Apple’s HomePod is considerably more expensive. Amazon and Google have their cheap Echo Dot and Google Home Mini devices,” Dormehl writes. “These are positioned at a much lower price point than Apple’s $349. While Apple is selling fewer devices, there’s also a good chance that it’s making more money per unit sold than its competitors.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s really not bad, considering Apple’s weak level of promotion for the device and its price point (which is really an amazing value for a self-tuning speaker of such quality). 1.6 million devices over 90 some odd days is 17,777 units per day, so obviously, Apple has plenty of headroom to increase sales and, by making moves to improve Siri and HomeKit, it seems they are intent on doing so.
You know, a strong television ad or two for HomePod run during some of these music competition shows (The Voice, The Masked Singer, etc.) wouldn’t be a bad idea.
Most regular Joes and Janes we talk to don’t even know what a HomePod is, much less understand all that it can do.
SEE ALSO:
