“Apple raised eyebrows when it announced it would no longer be detailing quarterly unit sales for iPhone, iPad, and Macs starting in the December quarter. Various pundits have sought to portray this as Apple having ‘something to hide,’ and have added it to their listicles of “bad news” that various writers keep insisting is ‘piling up’ for Apple,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “They’re wrong…”

“The ‘bad news is piling up for Apple’ media narrative isn’t a problem for Apple to hide because it isn’t true. The authors of this pile know this, because they shoveled out the same false content earlier this spring, at the beginning of the year, and in the year-ago holiday quarter,” Dilger writes. “Every bit of it — from production cuts to supplier woes — was wrong and didn’t offer any insight into what was really happening at Apple or with its sales of the world’s most popular smartphone.”

“Apple has previously changed the way it reported its sales, combining portables and desktops into a single Mac category, suspending unit sales reporting for iPods, and introducing some new product categories without ever reporting how many sold, notably including Apple TV, Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod,” Dilger writes. “However, the lack of data from reduced unit reporting is clearly not aimed at hiding failure. As the next article in this series will show, Apple has incurred greater problems from sharing quarterly unit data than it has from keeping that data private.”

Much more – including multiple examples of selective reporting that, if not due to incompetence, were likely published ignorer to damage Apple or, at the very least, to increase page views – in the full article – recommended – here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Bill” for the heads up.]