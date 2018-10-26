“A new patent shows that Apple is actively working to kill the notch it created much to the chagrin of smartphone fans all over the planet,” Jesus Diaz writes for Tom’s Guide. “Dutch tech blog MobileKopen has unearthed a new patent that details a way to drill holes in display panels to allow for FaceID cameras and infrared sensors to look through the screen, effectively changing the notch to holes on the screen.”

“Apple’s patent — titled ‘Electronic device displays with holes to accommodate components’ — was filed in 2016, which was probably around the time iPhone X was under development for its 2017 release,” Diaz writes. “Perhaps Apple wasn’t able to pull this method and therefore decided to go with the notch — or maybe the notch was a stopgap measure as they got this to work.”

Diaz writes, “What is clear is that, despite claims to the contrary, the notch goes against every single design principle followed by Apple.”

Read more in the full article here.