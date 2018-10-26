“Apple’s patent — titled ‘Electronic device displays with holes to accommodate components’ — was filed in 2016, which was probably around the time iPhone X was under development for its 2017 release,” Diaz writes. “Perhaps Apple wasn’t able to pull this method and therefore decided to go with the notch — or maybe the notch was a stopgap measure as they got this to work.”
Diaz writes, “What is clear is that, despite claims to the contrary, the notch goes against every single design principle followed by Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The sooner the inelegant kludge is eliminated, the better!
We do love, however, when clueless, copying fragmandoid peddlers add notches to their displays that do basically nothing; certainly nothing close to what Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system does.
iPhone X’s notch (really a flap, occluding the display) is an inelegant kludge. The extensive copying of it from the fragmandroid peddlers proves that if Jony Ive took a dump in a box, they’d immediately start downing laxatives like candy. — MacDailyNews, August 17, 2018
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s first ad for iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max is a grand illusion, or is it a deception? – September 17, 2018
Google’s next Android version to mimic Apple’s iPhone X notch – February 12, 2018
New leak reveals significant iPhone design changes as Apple looks to correct notch design abomination – January 17, 2018
M.G. Siegler reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Certainly the best smartphone I have ever used, despite the weird and awkward notch – November 21, 2017
How annoying is the iPhone X notch – November 1, 2017
The Verge reviews Apple’s iPhone X: Clearly the best iPhone ever made, despite being marred by its ugly notch – November 1, 2017
Above Avalon’s first impressions of Apple’s iPhone X: ‘An entirely new iPhone experience’ – October 31, 2017
Apple reminds developers to design around iPhone X’s notch – October 28, 2017
We’ll get used to iPhone X’s ugly notch, even if we don’t end up liking it – October 23, 2017
Sloppiness: Apple’s inconsistent iPhone X design guides show attention to detail is no longer a priority – October 13, 2017
It’s not all screen: Apple’s stretching the truth with iPhone X marketing – October 3, 2017
Joshua Topolsky: Apple is really bad at design – October 1, 2017
Apple’s botched ‘notch’ atop iPhone X’s display is a design abomination – September 15, 2017
Apple is turning a design quirk into the iPhone X’s defining feature: Leaning into the notch – September 14, 2017
The lessons and questions of Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 – September 13, 2017
Apple embraces that ugly notched cutout in OLED ‘iPhone’s display – August 30, 2017
It’s time we embraced Apple’s notched/cutout OLED iPhone display – August 11, 2017