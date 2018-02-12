MacDailyNews Take: Good luck with that. Not all smartphone users are stupid, Google. It’s not about “looks,” it’s about “works,” as in: ease-of-use, features, ecosystem, continuity, security, and privacy, to name just six things of the many with which fragmandroid simply cannot compete.
“While Android dominates the middle and low-end of the global smartphone market, Apple controls much of the high-end with users who spend more on apps and other services,” Gurman and Bergen report. “Embracing the notch may help change that. The design will mean more new Android phones with cutouts at the top of their screens to fit cameras and other sensors. That will likely support new features, helping Android device makers keep up with similar Apple technology.”
“Building notch capabilities into Android suggests Google expects the iPhone X look to catch on more broadly,” Gurman and Bergen report. “”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Derivative Google. Forever copying Apple.
And, by the time Google and their “partners” manage to get it onto 3% of fragmandroid phones, Apple will have eliminated that inelegant kludge.
“Holy crap! I guess we’re not going to ship that phone.” – Google’s Android chief Andy Rubin, moments after Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone on January 9, 2007
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
Here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
SEE ALSO:
Former Android head Andy Rubin leaving Google – October 31, 2014
Why Google really, truly, deeply hates Apple – May 30, 2014
Prior to Steve Jobs unveiling of Apple’s iPhone, Google’s Android didn’t support touchscreen input – April 14, 2014
Before iPhone, Google’s plan was a Java button phone, Android docs reveal – April 14, 2014
How Google reacted when Steve Jobs revealed the revolutionary iPhone – December 19, 2013
Apple to ITC: Android started at Apple while Andy Rubin worked for us – September 2, 2011