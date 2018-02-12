MacDailyNews Take: Good luck with that. Not all smartphone users are stupid, Google. It’s not about “looks,” it’s about “works,” as in: ease-of-use, features, ecosystem, continuity, security, and privacy, to name just six things of the many with which fragmandroid simply cannot compete.

“Google is working on an overhaul of its Android mobile software for a new generation of smartphones mimicking Apple Inc.’s controversial new ‘notch’ at the top of the iPhone X, according to people familiar with the situation,” Mark Gurman and Mark Bergen report for Bloomberg. “A key goal of this year’s update to the Google mobile operating system is to persuade more iPhone users to switch to Android devices by improving the look of the software, the people said.”

“While Android dominates the middle and low-end of the global smartphone market, Apple controls much of the high-end with users who spend more on apps and other services,” Gurman and Bergen report. “Embracing the notch may help change that. The design will mean more new Android phones with cutouts at the top of their screens to fit cameras and other sensors. That will likely support new features, helping Android device makers keep up with similar Apple technology.”

“Building notch capabilities into Android suggests Google expects the iPhone X look to catch on more broadly,” Gurman and Bergen report. “”

