“While it was by far the most attention-grabbing (and expensive) smartphone of 2017, Apple iPhone X also came with a serious design compromise,” Gordon Kelly writes for Forbes. “Now a new leak within Apple’s own supply chain reports the company’s number one priority is to fix it.”

“The consistently reliable ET News says industry insiders have revealed Apple is working with LG Innotek to significantly reduce the size of the so-called ‘notch’ on the iPhone X,” Kelly writes. “ET News states this will be done by combining the front-facing camera with Face ID, allowing the notch to be cut away.”

“Unfortunately, ET News only added to the credibility of its report by adding a disappointing caveat: its insider says that although Face ID will be added to more Apple products during 2018, the smaller notch is not expected to be ready until 2019,” Kelly writes. “Ultimately the sooner this advancement happens the better because, despite claims the iPhone X notch ‘disappears’ with time (not for me), it remains the most polarizing aspect of what is otherwise an extremely impressive smartphone.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll live with the notch (really a “flap” that obscures a portion of iPhone X’s display) until it can be eliminated. Until then, you can have our notchtastic™ iPhone X units when you pry them from our cold, dead hands. SEE ALSO:

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]