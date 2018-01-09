“US tech giant Apple is planning to invest in Korean electric components maker LG Innotek to secure a stable supply of 3-D sensing modules for iPhones and iPads to be launched this year, according to news reports on Jan. 9,” Kim Young-won reports for The Investor.

“The affiliate of LG Group said in a regulatory filing on Jan. 8 that it would invest 873.7 billion won (US$820.90 million) to build additional facilities for its mobile camera module and next-generation module business,” Kim reports.

“Korean news outlet Korea Economic Daily speculated that the latest decision came after a meeting between Apple CEO Tim Cook and LG Innotek CEO Park Jong-seok in November last year,” Kim reports. “The meeting was rare, since the Apple CEO does not usually directly participate in negotiations with parts suppliers, the news outlet reported.”

