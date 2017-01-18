“Arcuri tells the firm’s clients that the expected iPhone 8 will include a new 5.8-inch model with an OLED wraparound display, wireless charging, ‘some form of facial/gesture recognition supported by a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor mounted near the front-facing camera,’ and Touch ID embedded in the display,” Hall reports.
Hall reports, “If the new sensor and facial recognition feature does ship, Apple could potentially use it as a new security layer alongside Touch ID or for augmented reality purposes as Tim Cook has hinted about recently.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If true, as with fingerprint authentication, Apple will do it right and it will work – unlike the attempts by the also-ran roadkill contingent.