“Facial and gesture recognition could be some of the flagship features of Apple’s new iPhone 8 expected later this year, according to one analyst,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Cowen’s Timothy Arcuri believes the next iPhone will gain a new front-facing sensor that will be used for these features.”

“Arcuri tells the firm’s clients that the expected iPhone 8 will include a new 5.8-inch model with an OLED wraparound display, wireless charging, ‘some form of facial/gesture recognition supported by a new laser sensor and an infrared sensor mounted near the front-facing camera,’ and Touch ID embedded in the display,” Hall reports.

Hall reports, “If the new sensor and facial recognition feature does ship, Apple could potentially use it as a new security layer alongside Touch ID or for augmented reality purposes as Tim Cook has hinted about recently.”

