“Realface, set up in 2014 by Adi Eckhouse Barzilai and Aviv Mader, has developed a facial recognition software that offers users a smart biometric login, aiming to make passwords redundant when accessing mobile devices or PCs,” Solomon reports. “The Tel Aviv-based firm had raised $1 million prior to the acquisition and employs up to 10 people.”
MacDailyNews Take: For the next-gen iOs and macOS? And, depending on camera availability, for future watchOS and tvOS devices, too?
