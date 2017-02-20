“Apple Inc. has acquired Israel’s Realface, a cybertechnology startup whose facial recognition technology can be used to authenticate users,” Shoshanna Solomon reports for The Times of Israel. “This is Apple’s fourth acquisition in Israel, the financial website Calcalist reported Sunday, and the deal is estimated to be worth a couple of million of dollars.”

“Realface, set up in 2014 by Adi Eckhouse Barzilai and Aviv Mader, has developed a facial recognition software that offers users a smart biometric login, aiming to make passwords redundant when accessing mobile devices or PCs,” Solomon reports. “The Tel Aviv-based firm had raised $1 million prior to the acquisition and employs up to 10 people.”

MacDailyNews Take: For the next-gen iOs and macOS? And, depending on camera availability, for future watchOS and tvOS devices, too?