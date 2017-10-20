“Foxconn is the sole assembler for iPhone X, while Foxconn-controlled Sharp Corporation and South Korea’s LG Innotek, a material and component manufacturing unit of LG Electronics, are responsible for assembling 3-D sensor modules,” Wu, Okada, Hosokawa report. “The Nikkei Asian Review in late September first reported on how the 3-D sensor module was affecting iPhone X production. Sources later said that Gou visited Sharp’s facilities in early October to help resolve related issues. Sharp executives recently told the Nikkei Asian Review that the yield rate has improved gradually.”
“But a tech industry executive familiar with the 3-D sensor issue said that while the yield rate has improved, it has not reached a satisfactory level,” Wu, Okada, Hosokawa report. “The executive added that the yield rate for 3-D sensors will not reach a level that will allow suppliers to churn out the iPhone X at their full capacity by the end of October.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier today: If you can get ’em, it might be smart to get an extra iPhone X that you can resell at a nice profit.
SEE ALSO:
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple will only have 2-3 million iPhone X units available at launch – October 20, 2017