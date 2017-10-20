“Terry Gou, the chairman of key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn Technology Group, and Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams are planning to meet when the latter visits Taiwan later this month, according to two industry sources,” Debby Wu, Emi Okada, Kotaro Hosokawa report for Nikkei. “The meeting comes at a time when iPhone X production continues to be plagued by problems with the dot projector, a component in the 3-D sensor module used for facial recognition.”

“Foxconn is the sole assembler for iPhone X, while Foxconn-controlled Sharp Corporation and South Korea’s LG Innotek, a material and component manufacturing unit of LG Electronics, are responsible for assembling 3-D sensor modules,” Wu, Okada, Hosokawa report. “The Nikkei Asian Review in late September first reported on how the 3-D sensor module was affecting iPhone X production. Sources later said that Gou visited Sharp’s facilities in early October to help resolve related issues. Sharp executives recently told the Nikkei Asian Review that the yield rate has improved gradually.”

“But a tech industry executive familiar with the 3-D sensor issue said that while the yield rate has improved, it has not reached a satisfactory level,” Wu, Okada, Hosokawa report. “The executive added that the yield rate for 3-D sensors will not reach a level that will allow suppliers to churn out the iPhone X at their full capacity by the end of October.”

Read more in the full article here.