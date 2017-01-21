“Noted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a research report today in which he outlined further expectations for Apple’s 2017 iPhone, including new biometric identification technology as well as the necessity of a new design to provide better structural support for a flexible OLED display with 3D Touch capability,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“Kuo also believes Apple is developing a new Touch ID technology for its next iPhone ‘to complement its full-screen (zero bezel) form factor design and to enhance transactions security,'” Hardwick reports. “According to Kuo, the existing ‘under glass’ design of fingerprint recognition doesn’t meet the requirements of full-screen form factor designs, therefore an ‘under panel’ placement is required.”

“Kuo believes the fingerprint recognition system will ‘ultimately be replaced by a facial recognition system’ for enhanced security. ‘”However, if the technical challenges cannot be overcome, we believe a combination of fingerprint and facial recognition is another possible solution,'” Hardwick reports. “Assuming the technological challenges are not too great and adoption this year isn’t too soon, Kuo suggests Apple’s new system will usher in a ‘paradigm shift’ for the application of biometric identification in smartphones.”

