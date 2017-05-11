“Apple began working on facial recognition back in 2011 with their first two patents on this feature being published by the U.S. Patent Office in 2012,” Purcher reports. “After hearing rumors about Apple possibly adopting facial recognition for the iPhone 8, we’re now learning that LG Innotek, the parts unit of LG Group, will supply facial recognition camera modules for the upcoming iPhone, tentatively called the iPhone 8.”
Purcher reports, “Apple and LG Innotek, the market leader in the smartphone camera module market, teamed up last year to develop the world’s first 3-D facial recognition camera system that can be used for a variety of applications from biometric authentication to games.”
MacDailyNews Take: More evidence that The Mother of all iPhones is coming!
