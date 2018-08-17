“Can you spot the difference?” Thomas Tamblyn writes for Huffington Post UK. “[Below] on the right is Apple’s flagship handset the iPhone X while on the left is Motorola’s newest phone the Motorola P30.”



“Some have even gone so far as to call it a ‘shameless rip’ of Apple’s flagship phone,” Tamblyn writes. “While the P30 certainly shares the ‘notch’ at the top of the screen, Motorola certainly aren’t the only company to have used this design in their phones.”

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X’s notch (really a flap, occluding the display) is an inelegant kludge. The extensive copying of it from the fragmandroid peddlers proves that if Jony Ive took a dump in a box, they’d immediately start downing laxatives like candy.



“Despite this many believe that Motorola’s phone goes far beyond simply using a few of the same design choices,” Tamblyn writes. “Technology blogger Marques Brownlee tweeted: ‘Introducing Motorola P30 Pro: Our most shameless rip yet.'”

Introducing Motorola P30 Pro: Our most shameless rip yet 😦https://t.co/mtnfEPb2ET pic.twitter.com/7f49CwZNTd — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 14, 2018



