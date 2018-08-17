“Some have even gone so far as to call it a ‘shameless rip’ of Apple’s flagship phone,” Tamblyn writes. “While the P30 certainly shares the ‘notch’ at the top of the screen, Motorola certainly aren’t the only company to have used this design in their phones.”
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X’s notch (really a flap, occluding the display) is an inelegant kludge. The extensive copying of it from the fragmandroid peddlers proves that if Jony Ive took a dump in a box, they’d immediately start downing laxatives like candy.
“Despite this many believe that Motorola’s phone goes far beyond simply using a few of the same design choices,” Tamblyn writes. “Technology blogger Marques Brownlee tweeted: ‘Introducing Motorola P30 Pro: Our most shameless rip yet.'”
MacDailyNews Take: The icing on the cake is that The Verge asked Google’s AI to identify an image of the Motorola P30 and eEven Google thought it was an iPhone X.