“When Apple’s iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8 first launched last year, they instantly because the most powerful smartphones on the planet,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “Every new iPhone instantly becomes the most powerful smartphone on the planet when it’s first released.”

“There have been rumblings on Android blogs suggesting that the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL suffer from memory management issues that slow down certain functions,” Epstein reports. “Different evidence has been offered up in the past to support that theory, but the best evidence yet may have just presented itself in the form of a new speed test.”

“YouTube channel ‘PhoneBuff’ is one of many that produce real-world speed tests that look to show how two phones compare when it comes to speed during regular usage,” Epstein reports. “In a nutshell, a series of apps are opened in succession on two different phones to see how fast they load, and then they’re all opened again in the same order for a second ‘lap’ to see how quickly they’re recalled from memory… PhoneBuff has now shared the results of his own showdown between the Pixel 3 XL and the iPhone XS Max.”

“The iPhone XS Max didn’t just beat Google’s new Pixel 3 XL in the speed test, it completely wiped the floor with it,” Epstein reports. “In fact, Apple’s iPhone beat the new Pixel phone by more than one minute, which is a margin that’s unheard of.”

