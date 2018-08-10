“With its Snapdragon 845 processor, we didn’t think the $999 Galaxy Note 9 was going to break any speed records, but it is paired with a robust 6GB of RAM,” Mark Spoonauer reports for Tom’s Guide. “And you can get a Note 9 with 8GB of RAM if you really want top performance — and you’re willing to shell out $1,249.”

“We tested the 6GB model of the Note 9 with 128GB of storage, and we’ve run a handful of benchmarks so far with more to come,” Spoonauer reports. “Geekbench 4 measures overall performance, and the Note 9 delivers solid performance in the benchmark’s multi-core test. The Note 9 notched 8,876… Among current Android flagships, the OnePlus 6 scored a higher 9.088. However, that phone was packing 8GB of RAM.”

“The cream of the crop remains the iPhone X, which scored 10,357 with its A11 Bionic processor,” Spoonauer reports. “And with an A12-powered iPhone X and iPhone X Plus on the horizon, Apple will likely widen its lead.”

