“We tested the 6GB model of the Note 9 with 128GB of storage, and we’ve run a handful of benchmarks so far with more to come,” Spoonauer reports. “Geekbench 4 measures overall performance, and the Note 9 delivers solid performance in the benchmark’s multi-core test. The Note 9 notched 8,876… Among current Android flagships, the OnePlus 6 scored a higher 9.088. However, that phone was packing 8GB of RAM.”
“The cream of the crop remains the iPhone X, which scored 10,357 with its A11 Bionic processor,” Spoonauer reports. “And with an A12-powered iPhone X and iPhone X Plus on the horizon, Apple will likely widen its lead.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The fake iPhone peddlers, not to mention Intel, are going to be hating life even more in a few short weeks!
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
SEE ALSO:
First benchmarks reveal Apple’s iPhone X Plus performance will obliterate even Android’s wildest dreams – July 2, 2018
iPhone 8’s Apple A11 Bionic chip so destroys Android phones that Geekbench creator can’t even believe it – September 30, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017