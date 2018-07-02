“We got just over two more months of waiting for the next-gen iPhone series to drop, but we finally have a leak that seems to confirm what we’ve been telling you for a while now,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “The best iPhone X successor that Apple will sell this September will pack unrivaled performance, the kind of power [of which] Android device makers can only dream.”

“Apple is focusing on performance with iOS 12, which was clear from the moment the first iOS 12 beta rolled out about a month ago. Not only was it a lot more stable than we’d have hoped, but it also brought noticeable performance gains to all iPhones running it,” Smith reports. “We saw plenty of speed tests which revealed both real-life improvements, and better benchmarks.”

“This brings us to the latest iPhone X leak, a benchmark test saved on Geekbench a few days ago. We’re looking at a device that’s identified as iPhone11,2, running iOS 12 on a six-core processor and 4GB of RAM. That phone can only be the 2018 iPhone X Plus or iPhone X,” Smith reports. “We’re looking at a single-core score of 4673 and multi-core score of 10912.”

“Phones like the OnePlus 6, Galaxy Note 9, and Pixel 3 won’t be able to outscore [2017’s] iPhone X, let alone any of the 2018 models,” Smith reports. “Currently, the top Android handsets score around 3400 and 9000 in the same benchmark.”

