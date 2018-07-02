“Apple is focusing on performance with iOS 12, which was clear from the moment the first iOS 12 beta rolled out about a month ago. Not only was it a lot more stable than we’d have hoped, but it also brought noticeable performance gains to all iPhones running it,” Smith reports. “We saw plenty of speed tests which revealed both real-life improvements, and better benchmarks.”
“This brings us to the latest iPhone X leak, a benchmark test saved on Geekbench a few days ago. We’re looking at a device that’s identified as iPhone11,2, running iOS 12 on a six-core processor and 4GB of RAM. That phone can only be the 2018 iPhone X Plus or iPhone X,” Smith reports. “We’re looking at a single-core score of 4673 and multi-core score of 10912.”
“Phones like the OnePlus 6, Galaxy Note 9, and Pixel 3 won’t be able to outscore [2017’s] iPhone X, let alone any of the 2018 models,” Smith reports. “Currently, the top Android handsets score around 3400 and 9000 in the same benchmark.”
MacDailyNews Take: The fake iPhone peddlers, not to mention Intel, are going to be hating life come September!
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
