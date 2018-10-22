“As one of the following speed tests shows, the phone isn’t doing a great job at keeping apps in memory, which means you’ll waste time waiting for apps to be reloaded again,” Smith reports. “YouTube channel EverythingApplePro compared the Pixel 3 XL against the iPhone XS Max in a bunch of speed tests and Apple came out the winner in most.”
“The video also contains a bunch of benchmarks, but it’s AppleInsider that offers us an even better benchmark comparison video,” Smith reports. “The following clip shows scores for the Pixel 3 XL and iPhone XS Max in plenty of tests, including Geekbench 4, AnTuTu, Octane 2.0, and GFXBench.”
MacDailyNews Take: Leave it Google to make iPhone’s notch look svelte.
MacDailyNews Take: Who needs benchmarks or real world speed tests? The Google Pixel 3’s double chin is a dead giveaway.
Have another cookie, fatty.