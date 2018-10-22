“The Pixel 3 phones started shipping to buyers last week, which means YouTubers have already started putting the phone through various tests, including the anticipated speed comparisons against Apple’s iPhone XS series. Sadly, things aren’t looking good for Google’s new phone if speed is what you’re looking for in an Android handset,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “It’s not just that the Pixel 3 can’t beat Apple’s 2018 iPhones, but also that the new Pixel already seems dated when it comes to hardware… These phones are still running on off-the-shelf processors like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series. The 10nm 845 chip inside the Pixel 3 is already ‘old’ considering 7nm chips are available, powering all three 2018 iPhone'”

“As one of the following speed tests shows, the phone isn’t doing a great job at keeping apps in memory, which means you’ll waste time waiting for apps to be reloaded again,” Smith reports. “YouTube channel EverythingApplePro compared the Pixel 3 XL against the iPhone XS Max in a bunch of speed tests and Apple came out the winner in most.”

“The video also contains a bunch of benchmarks, but it’s AppleInsider that offers us an even better benchmark comparison video,” Smith reports. “The following clip shows scores for the Pixel 3 XL and iPhone XS Max in plenty of tests, including Geekbench 4, AnTuTu, Octane 2.0, and GFXBench.”

MacDailyNews Take: Leave it Google to make iPhone’s notch look svelte.

MacDailyNews Take: Who needs benchmarks or real world speed tests? The Google Pixel 3’s double chin is a dead giveaway. Have another cookie, fatty.