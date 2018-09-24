“Benchmark tests… only show how phones handle being pushed to their limits. Since people don’t actually spend much time pushing their phones to the limits, these real-life speed test videos give people an idea of how a phone will perform while they’re using it. And what to people do most on their phones? Open apps, use apps, and switch apps,” Epstein reports. “YouTube channel SuperSaf TV pitted the new iPhone XS Max against the 128GB Galaxy Note 9 with Samsung’s Exynos SoC…”
MacDailyNews Take: As time passes that wannabe iPhone from a South Korean dishwasher maker using a re-skinned OS from an privacy-trampling ad tracking peddler will have slowed down considerably further. Android is a cruft magnet. The iPhone Xs Max will be just as fast as it is today, if not faster, thanks to regular iOS updates that the iPhone will actually receive.