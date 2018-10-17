“Apple has launched an entire website devoted to privacy as it attempts to tout the security features of its iPhones,” Andrew Griffin reports for The Independent. “The new site includes the option for anyone to see all of the information that their iPhones, iPads and Macs have collected about them and sent to Apple.”

“The feature comes as Apple totes its divergence away from the business strategy espoused by companies like Facebook and Google, which rely on collecting data about their users and making it available to advertisers,” Griffin reports. “The search portal can be accessed by heading to Apple’s special website and logging in. From there, users can request the data – which might take some time, since Apple completes security checks to ensure that the data is really being requested by the person who owns it.”

Griffin reports, “The page highlights a range of technologies that Apple has made significant use of in recent years. Those include end-to-end encryption – which ensures that communications including FaceTime calls, messages, Apple Pay transactions and syncing between your different devices can’t be read can’t be intercepted as they pass over the internet – and privacy tools that allow it to learn about its users at the broad level without collecting information about them individually.”

