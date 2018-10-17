“The feature comes as Apple totes its divergence away from the business strategy espoused by companies like Facebook and Google, which rely on collecting data about their users and making it available to advertisers,” Griffin reports. “The search portal can be accessed by heading to Apple’s special website and logging in. From there, users can request the data – which might take some time, since Apple completes security checks to ensure that the data is really being requested by the person who owns it.”
Griffin reports, “The page highlights a range of technologies that Apple has made significant use of in recent years. Those include end-to-end encryption – which ensures that communications including FaceTime calls, messages, Apple Pay transactions and syncing between your different devices can’t be read can’t be intercepted as they pass over the internet – and privacy tools that allow it to learn about its users at the broad level without collecting information about them individually.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: On the issue of personal privacy, when will the great unwashed awaken, if ever?
Apple’s opening statement on their privacy pages:
Apple products are designed to protect your privacy.
At Apple, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right.
And so much of your personal information — information you have a right to keep private — lives on your Apple devices.
Your heart rate after a run. Which news stories you read first. Where you bought your last coffee. What websites you visit. Who you call, email, or message.
Every Apple product is designed from the ground up to protect that information. And to empower you to choose what you share and with whom.
We’ve proved time and again that great experiences don’t have to come at the expense of your privacy and security. Instead, they can support them.
Apple’s privacy pages can be found here.
