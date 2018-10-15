“On the same day Facebook announced that it had carried out its biggest purge yet of American accounts peddling disinformation, the company quietly made another revelation: It had removed 66 accounts, pages and apps linked to Russian firms that build facial recognition software for the Russian government,” Jack Nicas reports for The New York Times. “‘Facebook has reason to believe your work for the government has included matching photos from individuals’ personal social media accounts in order to identify them,’ the company said in a cease-and-desist letter to SocialDataHub that was dated Tuesday and viewed by The New York Times.”

“As Facebook is taking a closer look at its own products amid increasing scrutiny and public outcry, it is finding more examples of companies that have been exploiting its global social network for questionable ends,” Nicas reports. “SocialDataHub and Fubutech also present another challenge because, Facebook said, at least some of their data collection occurred through web scraping.”

“Artur Khachuyan, the 26-year-old chief executive of SocialDataHub and Fubutech, said in an interview Friday that Facebook had deleted his companies’ accounts unfairly. Fubutech does build facial-recognition software for the Russian government and uses Facebook data, but it scrapes Google search results for that information — not Facebook, he said,” Nicas reports. “He said Fubutech scraped data from the web, particularly Google search and the Russian search engine Yandex, to build a database of Russian citizens and their images that the government can use for facial recognition. ‘We don’t know exactly what they do with it,’ he said.”

Read more in the full article here.