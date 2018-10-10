“Tim Cook was all smiles at the Chaoyang Future School in Beijing on Wednesday, watching high school students use Apple Pencils on iPads,” Anna Fifield reports for The Washington Post. “Local media reports noted that Cook seemed ‘in a very good mood’ — perhaps with some surprise. After all, these are trying times to be an American company operating in China, let alone an American tech giant that counts on China for contract manufacturing and sales.”

“Although Apple largely dodged the tariffs President Trump imposed on Chinese imports last month, it is still caught in the middle of the increasingly acrimonious trade war,” Fifield reports. “The Chinese government has repeatedly, and not very subtly, suggested that American corporate leaders such as Cook should help broker a solution to the trade war by talking sense to Washington.”

“Then there is a recent Bloomberg News report that tech companies including Apple and Amazon.com found Chinese surveillance chips in their Chinese-made servers. Both companies have strongly denied the report,” Fifield reports. “Into the middle of this comes Cook… Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on whether he will meet with the Chinese president — as he did during his visit this time last year. She also declined to divulge what else was on his schedule or how long he will be in China. Regardless, Cook’s top priority this week is remaining in China’s good books.”

Read more in the full article here.