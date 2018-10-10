“Although Apple largely dodged the tariffs President Trump imposed on Chinese imports last month, it is still caught in the middle of the increasingly acrimonious trade war,” Fifield reports. “The Chinese government has repeatedly, and not very subtly, suggested that American corporate leaders such as Cook should help broker a solution to the trade war by talking sense to Washington.”
“Then there is a recent Bloomberg News report that tech companies including Apple and Amazon.com found Chinese surveillance chips in their Chinese-made servers. Both companies have strongly denied the report,” Fifield reports. “Into the middle of this comes Cook… Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on whether he will meet with the Chinese president — as he did during his visit this time last year. She also declined to divulge what else was on his schedule or how long he will be in China. Regardless, Cook’s top priority this week is remaining in China’s good books.”
MacDailyNews Take:
In life, there’s a yin and a yang and a balance. And when you don’t have balance, you have comedy. — George Lopez
The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018
I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018
At least half of the popular fallacies about economics come from assuming that economic activity is a zero-sum game, in which what is gained by someone is lost by someone else. But transactions would not continue unless both sides gained, whether in international trade, employment, or renting an apartment. — Thomas Sowell, June 14, 2006
