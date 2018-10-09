“The company didn’t just rush into its Apple deployment – it piloted the solutions first, deploying just 20 MacBooks in its corporate HQ,” Evans writes. “Staff reacted positively and the company experienced time- and cost advantages sufficient to convince it to migrate the entire business from PC to Mac.”
“Within 12-months it had deployed 650 MacBook models, 700 iPads, 650 iPhones and 1,500 iPod devices across the firm,” Evans writes. “It has added another 1,700 systems since.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another success story of a large company using Apple solutions across its entire business!
