“Since launching at the turn of the century, Rituals Cosmetics now has over 670 stores worldwide and began its migration to Apple solutions all across its business in 2016,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “In a move that demonstrates just how rapidly the world of retail is switching to Apple, Ritual’s Joost van der Zwaan, IT Infrastructure Architect, told me: ‘We migrated to Apple because we realized that including modern technology in both our corporate and retail environments would empower an elevated and seamless retail experience for our customers.'”

“The company didn’t just rush into its Apple deployment – it piloted the solutions first, deploying just 20 MacBooks in its corporate HQ,” Evans writes. “Staff reacted positively and the company experienced time- and cost advantages sufficient to convince it to migrate the entire business from PC to Mac.”

“Within 12-months it had deployed 650 MacBook models, 700 iPads, 650 iPhones and 1,500 iPod devices across the firm,” Evans writes. “It has added another 1,700 systems since.”

Read more in the full article here.