“The new DaaS offering will allow customers to get their hands on Mac computers, as well as iPhones, iPads and other Apple gadgets, from HP, backed with HP’s tech support and managed services,” Allan reports. “This is only available in the US at the moment, but HP says it has plans to expand to other countries over the coming year, which will likely include the UK sooner rather than later.”
Allan reports, “In a press release, HP noted: ‘The unique data analytics capabilities of HP DaaS are now available on Windows, Android, iOS, and macOS devices – creating a multi-OS solution that’s designed to boost IT efficiency and improve employee experiences.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Capitulation.
When smart employees are given choice, they invariably choose Apple products.
Why are so many people so afraid to imagine an end to the dark ages of personal computing? Too many MSFT shares in the mutual fund? We have no such problem. Apple Mac will embrace, then extinguish – whether analysts grasp what’s happening or not. — MacDailyNews, March 23, 2007
