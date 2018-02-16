“HP has expanded its Device as a Service (DaaS) program – whereby businesses can purchase hardware via a subscription rather than making all the outlay upfront – to offer Apple devices as well as its own,” Darren Allan reports for TechRadar.

“The new DaaS offering will allow customers to get their hands on Mac computers, as well as iPhones, iPads and other Apple gadgets, from HP, backed with HP’s tech support and managed services,” Allan reports. “This is only available in the US at the moment, but HP says it has plans to expand to other countries over the coming year, which will likely include the UK sooner rather than later.”

Allan reports, “In a press release, HP noted: ‘The unique data analytics capabilities of HP DaaS are now available on Windows, Android, iOS, and macOS devices – creating a multi-OS solution that’s designed to boost IT efficiency and improve employee experiences.'”

