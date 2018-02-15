HP Inc. today unveiled an expansive new set of Device as a Service (DaaS) offerings for customers and channel partners, including the launch of DaaS for Apple. HP will provide support for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices used by commercial customers in mixed operating system (OS) environments. The company also introduced new virtual reality (VR) solutions and predictive analytics capabilities available as a service to support a broader range of customer needs.

“Our customers are seeking new ways to better manage the expansion of device types and operating systems across their workforce. With the launch of DaaS for Apple, HP is offering the leading multi-OS device management solution and raising the bar on service delivery,” said Bill Avey, global head and general manager, Personal Systems Services, HP Inc., in a statement. “Our expanded support for mixed operating system environments across every phase of the device lifecycle, combined with our continued expansion into VR and data analytics, is providing smart, simplified solutions for the modern workforce and unlocking new growth opportunities for our customers, our channel partners, and our business.”

The growth of HP DaaS comes as corporate IT departments are seeking new ways to manage both HP and other manufacturer devices more efficiently and effectively. HP has delivered strong growth in its services business, with HP DaaS now available from nearly 100 channel partners around the world.

The right devices for the job

As part of HP’s expanded DaaS offering, customers will be able to pair iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices with HP’s world-class support, managed services, and analytics. HP estimates that by 2020 there will be 9 billion commercial devices worldwide, with an average of four devices per user. Mixed-device environments are the norm in today’s world and becoming increasingly difficult and costly for organizations due to the number of devices, managing multiple device types, OSes, and vendors.

HP is embracing mixed-device environments by offering complete solutions to customers extending far beyond HP-manufactured hardware. DaaS for Apple is the latest example, currently offered directly from HP in the U.S. with plans to expand to other countries and select channel partners over the next year.

Analytics, insight, and unified endpoint management

According to IDC, 63% of commercial IT managers say their resources are drained by device management and would like to be able to focus on other IT projects such as mobility, business applications, and security initiatives. To help free up resources, HP is expanding its real-time hardware analytics and proactive device management capabilities. This service from HP enables customers to analyze hardware performance, detect potential problems in advance, and proactively implement corrective actions. The unique data analytics capabilities of HP DaaS are now available on Windows, Android, iOS, and macOS devices – creating a multi-OS solution that’s designed to boost IT efficiency and improve employee experiences.

Tailored solutions and maximum flexibility

HP DaaS agreements can also be tailored to fit customers’ unique needs by easily adding specific device lifecycle services. Today the company introduced HP Tech Café Market Enhanced, an end-to-end vending and storage solution that provides instant access to accessories and 24/7 lockers for device swaps or repairs. In addition to vending and storage, HP will manage the ordering, replenishment, and reporting for customers. The solution supports the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce and significantly simplifies life for IT departments.

For more information about HP Device as a Service, please visit www.hp.com/go/DaaS or see HP at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona on February 26 – March 1, 2018.

Source: HP Inc.