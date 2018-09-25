“Apple Inc and Salesforce.com Inc are entering a partnership in which the iPhone maker will help Salesforce build the iPhone maker’s features such as its Siri voice assistant deeper into Salesforce’s own mobile apps, which are widely used in the sales and marketing industries,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “In exchange, Salesforce will make software tools so that the big businesses that use its back-end technology to power their own apps can build better products with features specific to iPhones and iPads.”

“Salesforce is building tools so companies that tap into its back-end systems can make better use of Apple-specific features like Siri,” Nellis reports. “At Salesforce’s annual customer conference this week, Marriott International will demonstrate a new system that uses Salesforce and Apple tools so that hotel guests can turn up the heat, order a sandwich or hail a ride using Siri with an Apple HomePod in their hotel room.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: This will be great news for HomePod (and Apple Music) and for Marriott customers, many of whom will get to experience the rich sound of HomePod, perhaps try Apple Music for the first time, and maybe even re-experience Siri under excellent conditions, perhaps raising the collective opinion of Apple’s personal assistant.

[Attribution: Patently Apple. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]