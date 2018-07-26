“Recent advances in computing and connectivity mean many of us are now going to work with better technology in our pockets than on our office desktops. iOS is by far the most popular platform for carrying out mobile activities in the workplace, and three-quarters of the next generation of workers currently claim to use an iPhone. Indeed, many up and coming CIOs and CXOs tend to be Apple fans,” Saied writes. “This perception, along with the company’s campaign slogan that ‘it just works,’ goes some way to explain why Apple is rapidly becoming the business technology of choice.”
“Apple devices tend to be perceived as expensive purchases, but if purchased on a lease, or on a Device as a Service (DaaS) basis, the considerable residual value of a Mac will deliver a much higher return on investment on the total cost of ownership than a similarly configured Windows PC,” Saied writes. “Indeed, PCs have been found by some companies to be up to three times as expensive as a Mac equivalent over the course of a four-year lifespan.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: ESAD, Windoze!
SEE ALSO:
HP just announced it will start reselling Apple products – February 16, 2018
HP launches Device as a Service for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices – February 15, 2018
The debate is over: IBM confirms that Apple Macs are $535 less expensive than Windows PCs – October 20, 2016
Apple Inc., the enterprise IT company – December 15, 2015
IBM: Every Mac we buy is making and saving us money – October 28, 2015
Now we know why IT support hates Macs (hint: Windows PCs = job security) – October 19, 2015
IBM: Corporate Mac users need less IT support than those stuck on Windows – October 18, 2015
Just 5% of Mac users at IBM need help desk support vs. 40% of Windows PC sufferers – October 15, 2015