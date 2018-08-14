“Despite those headwinds, a recent report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners indicates that Apple has established a foothold in the U.S. smart speaker market, nabbing a 6% share,” Sun writes. “Apple remains an underdog, but its tiny share generates higher revenue per device than Amazon’s and Google’s devices.”
Sun writes, “The HomePod won’t move the needle for Apple anytime soon, but it’s one way for the tech titan to maintain a presence in the smart home market.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Due to its delayed late start this year, Apple’s HomePod is a story for Christmas 2018 and beyond.
A finally-finished HomePod (with flawless multi-room audio and stereo pairing out of the box) and, potentially others in the HomePod family, are products for Christmas 2018 and beyond. — MacDailyNews, April 13, 2018
