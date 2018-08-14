“When Apple launched its HomePod smart speaker earlier this year, many critics claimed that its high price tag of $349 would prevent it from gaining ground against Amazon’s Echo and Alphabet’s Google Home devices, which cost as little as $50,” Leo Sun writes for The Motely Fool.

“Despite those headwinds, a recent report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners indicates that Apple has established a foothold in the U.S. smart speaker market, nabbing a 6% share,” Sun writes. “Apple remains an underdog, but its tiny share generates higher revenue per device than Amazon’s and Google’s devices.”

Sun writes, “The HomePod won’t move the needle for Apple anytime soon, but it’s one way for the tech titan to maintain a presence in the smart home market.”

