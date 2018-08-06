“In my review of the HomePod, I said that anyone who can afford the £329 price tag should rush out and buy one because you’re really not going to get a better sounding wireless speaker at anywhere near the price,” Hamill writes. “Today I’m going to go a bit further and recommend you get the credit card out and buy two because linking two HomePods makes for a strikingly different experience.”
“The sound boost you get from two stereo speakers is also quite astonishing, with the huge, shuddering sub-bass boosted to room-shaking volumes and beautiful high or mids singing out clear and undistorted,” Hamill writes. “A pair of HomePods really does come close to matching the sound quality of a ‘real’ system costing thousands of pounds.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: One HomePod sounds great, but two HomePods sound absolutely gorgeous!
For millions of people, this is going to be a HomePod Christmas!
