“Apple’s iOS 11.4 update introduced HomePod 11.4 which bought two significant new features to HomePod systems: AirPlay 2 and stereo pairing support,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“If you have two HomePod units you can now pair them for stereo audio playback. Technologically, this is much more complex than it sounds,” Evans writes. “Not only is music streamed separately to each HomePod, but the systems must then figure out how to play the music accurately and in time – you do not want one HomePod to be a fraction of a beat ahead of the other.”

“Apple has successfully achieved this, developing its own wireless peer-to-peer direct link tech that brings paired HomePods into accurate sync with each other thanks to the A8-series processors inside them,” Evans writes. “Even the biggest HomePod critics agree that you get excellent music playback from a single system. Apple has done crazy things to audio to achieve this – but are two HomePods better than one? I think so.”



