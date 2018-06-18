“I’ve been using a HomePod since it launched but I haven’t reviewed it yet. Not officially. That’s because it wasn’t officially available where I live — Canada. Today, that changes,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “HomePod is now being sold not just in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, but Canada, Germany, and France as well.”

“I’ve now had the chance to live with HomePod for almost a week with full Canadian support, as well as over four months with the U.S. version. Over that time, I’ve gotten a sense of what it is, what it does, who it’s for, and how it fits into the Apple ecosystem,” Ritchie writes. “I’ve also had the chance to talk with some of the people at Apple that brought HomePod to market, to see the audio lab where it was tested and iterated on, and to hear their vision for the smart speaker.”

“One day, HomePod might be part of a greater SiriOS mesh that, like in the movie Her, defines our interactive computing experience. For now, it’s just a beginning,” Ritchie writes. “Like Retina for ears or Portrait Mode for music, it shows what’s possible when software pushes hardware beyond its physical limitations. it’s the start of another revolution in personal technology.”

