“It was a frustratingly long wait for Apple to finally launch AirPlay 2, adding stereo pairing to HomePod – along with multi-room playback from an iOS device and more,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “If you haven’t already updated, you’ll need to upgrade to iOS 11.4, and then update your speakers. I did that yesterday, finding it a largely painless process, through there were a couple of glitches which I’ll get to.”

“That done, I was finally able to find out how a pair of HomePods sound,” Lovejoy writes. “First, it was a huge relief to be back to stereo sound… Second, the increased volume of a pair of HomePods was, as Rolls-Royce used to famously understate about the power of their engines, sufficient… Third, the bass performance of a pair of HomePods is very substantially better than a single one.”



“I mentioned that there were a couple of glitches with the update. For a short time after the update, the Home app was complaining that the relocated HomePod wasn’t responding. I force-quit the app and then all was fine,” Lovejoy writes. “Additionally, when testing AirPlay from iTunes, the paired HomePods didn’t initially show up. Quitting and restarting iTunes didn’t cure it, however that resolved itself within a couple of minutes.”

Much more in the full article here.