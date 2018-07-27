“Just because you’ve got a couple of Sonos speakers and a HomePod or two, doesn’t mean they have to be used as separate speakers,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “You can group them in the Home app and play audio from all of them.”

“If you want to play audio through both your Sonos speakers and one or more HomePods, you’ll need at least one Sonos speaker that supports AirPlay 2 (Sonos One, Sonos Beam, Sonos Playbase, and/or Second generation Play:5),” Gil writes. “If you have one of these AirPlay 2 supported Sonos speakers, you can group it with any non-supported Sonos speakers and play through them along with your HomePod.”

Gil explains, “To get your Sonos speaker talking to and working with your HomePod, you’ll need to first add it to the Home app on your iPhone.”

More info and easy-to-follow instructions here.