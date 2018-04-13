“He says the high price has cut off a lot of the potential market (in the face of tough, cheaper, competition) and that Apple is ‘mulling’ a lower-cost model,” Mayo reports. “Earlier this week, Bloomberg claimed that some Apple Stores were selling only ten HomePods a day.”
“A 2.5 million estimate for HomePod yearly sales from KGI works out to about 6,800 units per day, obviously split between retail and online sales,” Mayo reports. “KGI is non-committal about the lower-cost HomePod idea. This suggests that the analyst has seen evidence of lower-cost prototypes but not enough to indicate that Apple has signed off production on a cheaper model.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, you simply cannot miss the Christmas shopping season and not pay a steep price. For Apple, the price is a lost year and millions of potential customers lost to other ecosystems – perhaps temporarily, perhaps permanently; regardless they will be much harder to land had Apple had product on the shelves for Christmas.
A finally finished HomePod (with flawless multi-room audio and stereo paring out of the box) and, potentially others in the HomePod family, are products for Christmas 2018 and beyond.
