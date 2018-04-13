“A fresh report from Ming-Chi Kuo gives KGI’s take on the recent stories of poor market reception for HomePod,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The report suggests that Apple could sell 2-2.5 million HomePods across all of 2018, with a million of those from first month pent-up demand.”

“He says the high price has cut off a lot of the potential market (in the face of tough, cheaper, competition) and that Apple is ‘mulling’ a lower-cost model,” Mayo reports. “Earlier this week, Bloomberg claimed that some Apple Stores were selling only ten HomePods a day.”

“A 2.5 million estimate for HomePod yearly sales from KGI works out to about 6,800 units per day, obviously split between retail and online sales,” Mayo reports. “KGI is non-committal about the lower-cost HomePod idea. This suggests that the analyst has seen evidence of lower-cost prototypes but not enough to indicate that Apple has signed off production on a cheaper model.”

