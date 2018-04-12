“A new supply chain report out of Taiwan echoes a recent Bloomberg News story suggesting that HomePod sales have been lackluster, but as with most channel checks, it can be difficult to draw accurate conclusions,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The China Times claims that Apple has reduced its HomePod shipment forecast to 200,000 units or less per month in the second quarter, down from around 500,000 units per month in the first quarter, due to lower-than-expected sales,” Rossignol reports. “Apple is also said to revise down its shipment forecast for all of 2018.”

“The HomePod has yet to even launch outside of the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, so sales remain limited geographically,” Rossignol reports. “Apple said the speaker will launch in France and Germany later this spring.”

