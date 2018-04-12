“The China Times claims that Apple has reduced its HomePod shipment forecast to 200,000 units or less per month in the second quarter, down from around 500,000 units per month in the first quarter, due to lower-than-expected sales,” Rossignol reports. “Apple is also said to revise down its shipment forecast for all of 2018.”
“The HomePod has yet to even launch outside of the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, so sales remain limited geographically,” Rossignol reports. “Apple said the speaker will launch in France and Germany later this spring.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: You can’t miss the Christmas shopping season. A finally finished HomePod (with flawless multi-room audio and stereo paring out of the box) is a product for Christmas 2018 and beyond, not for the first three quarters of this year.
