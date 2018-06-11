“It’s official,” Keith Collins reports for The New York Times. “The Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality rules, which had required internet service providers to offer equal access to all web content, took effect on Monday.”

“The repeal was a big win for Ajit Pai, the F.C.C.’s chairman, who has long opposed the regulations, saying they impeded innovation,” Collins reports. “He once said they were based on ‘hypothetical harms and hysterical prophecies of doom.'”

“The original rules laid out a regulatory plan that addressed a rapidly changing internet. Under those regulations, broadband service was considered a utility under Title II of the Communications Act, giving the F.C.C. broad power over internet providers,” Collins reports. “The F.C.C. said it had repealed the rules because they restrained broadband providers like Verizon and Comcast from experimenting with new business models and investing in new technology. Its chairman has long argued against the rules, pointing out that before they were put into effect in 2015, service providers had not engaged in any of the practices the rules prohibited.”

MacDailyNews Note: FCC Chairman Pai has written an op-ed published by CNET which reads in part, “I support a free and open internet. The internet should be an open platform where you are free to go where you want, and say and do what you want, without having to ask anyone’s permission. And under the Federal Communications Commission’s Restoring Internet Freedom Order, which takes effect Monday, the internet will be just such an open platform. Our framework will protect consumers and promote better, faster internet access and more competition.” Pai’s full op-ed is here.

“‘America’s internet economy became the envy of the world thanks to a market-based approach that began in the mid-1990s,’ Mr. Pai said in a speech at the Mobile World Congress in February. ‘The United States is simply making a shift from pre-emptive regulation, which foolishly presumes that every last wireless company is an anti-competitive monopolist, to targeted enforcement based on actual market failure or anti-competitive conduct,’ he said.”

