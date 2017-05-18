“In a 2-to-1 vote along party lines today, the FCC authorized a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to undo the 2015 decision to enforce open internet rules under Title II of the Communications Act. That empowers the agency to regulate the medium as a common carrier similar to phones,” David Lieberman reports for Deadline. “The FCC will seek public comment for 90 days — up to August 16 — and could vote on the matter as early as October.”

“FCC Chairman Ajit Pai made it clear that he wants to go back to Title I, which gives the agency less clout to regulate internet service providers. The U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. overturned the FCC’s previous net neutrality rules saying that regulators lacked the authority to act under Title I,” Lieberman reports. “‘The internet was not broken in 2015,’ Pai said today. ‘We were not living in a digital dystopia.'”

Lieberman reports, “His predecessor, Tom Wheeler, promoted Title II under ‘partisan pressure from the White House’ and imposed ‘heavy handed’ regulations on cable and phone internet providers, he says. That led some ISPs to hesitate to ‘build or expand networks.'”

