“President Trump on Monday designated Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission and an outspoken opponent of new net neutrality rules, to be the agency’s new chairman,” Jim Puzzanghera reports for The Los Angeles Times. “A telecommunications lawyer who has served on the FCC since May 2012, Pai is a free-market advocate who has been sharply critical of new regulations adopted by Democrats in recent years.”

“‘We need to fire up the weed whacker and remove those rules that are holding back investment, innovation and job creation,’ Pai said in a speech last month looking ahead to Republican control of the FCC,” Puzzanghera reports. “Pai, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from India, was associate general counsel of Verizon Communications Inc. from 2001-03 before working as a staffer at the U.S. Senate, the Justice Department and the FCC.”

“He sprinkles his speeches with pop-culture references and is adept at social media. During the net neutrality debate, he tweeted a photo of himself with the 332-page proposal and lamented that FCC rules didn’t allow him to make it public. Pai has pushed for FCC proposals to be released before commissioners vote on them,” Puzzanghera reports. “Chief among Pai’s targets will be the net neutrality online traffic rules the FCC adopted on a partisan 3-2 vote in 2015.”

What a wonderful start to the morning! Thanks to my @FCC coworkers for the warm welcome. Look forward to speaking with them this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DXZbA9MAkR — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) January 24, 2017

“Trump also spoke out against the rules, tweeting in November 2014, ‘Obama’s attack on the Internet is another top-down power grab.’ A federal appeals court upheld the rules last year after a legal challenge from AT&T Inc., other telecom companies and industry trade groups,” Puzzanghera reports. “But in a Dec. 7 speech to the Free State Foundation, a free-market think tank, Pai said he was ‘more confident than ever’ that the “days are numbered” for the net neutrality regulations.”

