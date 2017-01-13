“The outgoing head of the Federal Communications Commission, Tom Wheeler, used his final public speech to make a closing argument for maintaining net neutrality, the signature achievement of his time at the agency,” Jacob Kastrenakes reports for The Verge.

“Under Trump, Republicans will regain a majority at the FCC and have already made clear their intention to begin pushing back on, if not completely rewriting or wiping out, the Open Internet Order that established net neutrality,” Kastrenakes reports. “Wheeler’s argument, at its core, is pretty simple. He says Republicans should actually take a look at what’s going on and see if the Open Internet Order has really been that bad — or whether it has, in fact, done some good.”

“Wheeler says efforts to undo the rules will face a ‘high hurdle’ because the commission is required to go through a public comment period and ultimately provide evidence showing that ‘so much has changed in just two short years that a reversal is justified,'” Kastrenakes reports. “Republicans could also use Congress to overturn net neutrality.”

Read more in the full article here.