“The new head of the FCC, the Federal Communications Commission, wants to clear away regulations about who controls and polices the flow of content on the Internet,” PBS reports.

Ajit Pai, President Trump’s new FCC chairman, argues the rules are too burdensome and that they stifle innovation and competition.

William Brangham discusses the changes in oversight with Pai.

William Brangham: So, you, I understand, are not a fan of these net neutrality rules from a few years ago. What is your principal concern?

Ajit Pai: Well, I favor a free and open Internet, as I think most consumers do.

My concern is with the particular regulations that the FCC adopted two years ago. They are what is called Title II regulations developed in the 1930s to regulate the Ma Bell telephone monopoly.

And my concern is that, by imposing those heavy-handed economic regulations on Internet service providers big and small, we could end up disincentivizing companies from wanting to build out Internet access to a lot of parts of the country, in low-income, urban and rural areas, for example.

