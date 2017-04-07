“Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai laid out preliminary plans to roll back the agency’s net neutrality rules in a meeting this week with trade associations, according to several people familiar with the matter,” John D. McKinnon reports for The Wall Street Journal. “The plans appear aimed at preserving the basic principles of net neutrality but shifting enforcement to the Federal Trade Commission, while undoing what Republican critics regard as the regulatory overreach of the FCC’s rules.”

“The FCC created the rules during the Obama administration,” McKinnon reports. “The regulations have been criticized by telecommunications companies, as well as Mr. Pai and other Republicans, who say the rules are heavy-handed and could discourage investment in broadband”

“Under federal law, the FTC lost much of its oversight of broadband providers when the FCC adopted its net neutrality policy, because the FCC rules reclassified broadband providers as common carriers subject to the agency’s oversight,” McKinnon reports. “Mr. Pai’s plans likely would reverse that reclassification eventually, so the FTC again would have jurisdiction over the telecommunications carriers. To preserve the basic tenets of net neutrality, the plans would require broadband providers to pledge to abide by net neutrality principles such as no blocking or paid prioritization of internet traffic. That would allow the FTC to go after violators for deceptive or unfair trade practices.”

“Mr. Pai also is believed to be considering provisions to restore FTC oversight of broadband providers’ consumer privacy protections,” McKinnon reports. “GOP lawmakers, with the backing of Mr. Pai, recently passed a measure repealing an Obama-era FCC privacy rule that broadband providers criticized as unfairly restrictive.”

