“The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is expected to publish on Thursday its December order overturning the landmark Obama-era net neutrality rules, two sources briefed on the matter said Tuesday,” David Shepardson reports for Reuters.

“The Republican-led FCC in December voted 3-2 to overturn rules barring service providers from blocking, slowing access to or charging more for certain content,” Shepardson reports. “The White House Office of Management and Budget still must sign off on some aspects of the FCC reversal before it takes legal effect.”

“Congressional aides say the publication will trigger a 60-legislative-day deadline for Congress to vote on whether to overturn the decision,” Shepardson reports. “The December FCC order will be made public on Wednesday and formally published on Thursday, the sources said. A spokesman for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai did not immediately comment.”

