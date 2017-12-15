The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners has issued the following statement in response to the Federal Communications Commission’s vote yesterday on “Internet Freedom” rules:

State regulators have long supported the concept of net neutrality. Since 2002, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners has supported policies that promote an open Internet. Although the order does maintain vital transparency requirements, today’s action by the Federal Communications Commission is an unfortunate step. Given this FCC action, it is past time for Congress to step in and bring certainty to this issue.

NARUC is a non-profit organization founded in 1889 whose members include the governmental agencies that are engaged in the regulation of utilities and carriers in the fifty States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. NARUC’s member agencies regulate telecommunications, energy, and water utilities. NARUC represents the interests of State public utility commissions before the three branches of the Federal government.

Source: National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners