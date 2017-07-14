“One company is conspicuously absent from the net neutrality debate: Apple,” Thom Holwerda writes for OSNews. “The Cupertino giant is usually all too eager to ride the waves of what in American political parlance are called ‘liberal’ causes, so its absence from the fight for net neutrality may seem surprising. In reality, though, Apple’s absence makes a lot of sense: Apple does not benefit from net neutrality.”

“Apple has never openly supported net neutrality,” Holwerda writes. “Back in 2014, Apple was not among the 100 companies that signed the open letter in support of net neutrality, and it’s not a member of the Internet Association, the industry group behind the Day of Action which lobbies for net neutrality.”

“Tim Cook didn’t so much as tweet about the Day of Action,” Holwerda writes. “The only instance of Apple saying anything about net neutrality was in February 2017, in response to a question during a shareholders meeting. Finally, Tim Cook responded to a question about the Trump administration’s position against Net Neutrality, which seemed to catch the executive off guard. While Apple has been vocal about a number of policies from the new president’s office, Cook downplayed his response here: ‘We stay out of politics but stay in policy. If Net Neutrality became a top thing, we would definitely engage in it.'”

Holwerda writes, “Unless Apple breaks its silence and finally openly, unequivocally, and determinedly supports net neutrality, the safe, capitalist, and historically informed assumption is that Apple does not want net neutrality, because it would limit their ability to buy preferential treatment from carriers and ISPs.”

