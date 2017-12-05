“In a separate statement provided to Ars Technica, the FCC hit back at those seeking a delay,” Breland reports. “‘This is just evidence that supporters of heavy-handed Internet regulations are becoming more desperate by the day as their effort to defeat Chairman [Ajit] Pai’s plan to restore Internet freedom has stalled.’ The decision comes after 28 Democratic senators pressed the agency on Monday to postpone the vote, citing fake comments that were filed during the open comment period on the repeal proposal.”
Breland reports, “Under Pai’s repeal proposal, the agency would scrap the Obama-era internet rules and cede authority over broadband providers to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Internet will be just fine, just as it was before the FCC instituted these rules on June 12, 2015.
