“The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) intends to go ahead with a vote on Dec. 14 to repeal the net neutrality rules despite calls from Democrats and advocacy groups to delay the proceeding,” Ali Breland reports for The Hill. “The FCC said in a statement Monday that ‘the vote will proceed as scheduled on December 14.'”

“In a separate statement provided to Ars Technica, the FCC hit back at those seeking a delay,” Breland reports. “‘This is just evidence that supporters of heavy-handed Internet regulations are becoming more desperate by the day as their effort to defeat Chairman [Ajit] Pai’s plan to restore Internet freedom has stalled.’ The decision comes after 28 Democratic senators pressed the agency on Monday to postpone the vote, citing fake comments that were filed during the open comment period on the repeal proposal.”

Breland reports, “Under Pai’s repeal proposal, the agency would scrap the Obama-era internet rules and cede authority over broadband providers to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).”

