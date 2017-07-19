“The Trump administration supports the Federal Communications Commission effort to overturn net neutrality rules passed during the Obama years, a White House spokesperson said yesterday,” Jon Brodkin reports for Ars Technica.

“‘The previous administration went about this the wrong way by imposing rules on ISPs through the FCC’s Title II rulemaking power,’ “White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters yesterday,” Brodkin reports. “‘We support the FCC chair’s efforts to review and consider rolling back these rules and believe that the best way to get fair rules for everyone is for Congress to take action and create regulatory and economic certainty,’ [Sanders said].”

“The net neutrality rules passed in 2015 are enforced with the FCC’s Title II authority over common carriers; a previous version of the rules that did not rely upon Title II was thrown out in court,” Brodkin reports. “Under Chairman Ajit Pai’s leadership, the Republican-controlled FCC took a preliminary vote to undo the Title II classification and the net neutrality rules in May.”

Brodkin reports, “The Trump administration ‘believes that rules of the road are important for everyone—website providers, Internet service providers, and consumers alike,’ Sanders said.”

