“Apple entered the net neutrality debate, urging the government to continue prohibiting Internet service providers from discriminating against web sites and online content,” Aaron Pressman reports for Fortune. “But in a short, four-page filing, the iPhone maker did not take a stand on just how such regulations should be implemented, a key question as the Federal Communications Commission considers rolling back its own 2015 net neutrality rules.”

“‘Broadband providers should not block, throttle, or otherwise discriminate against lawful websites and services,’ Cynthia Hogan, Apple’s vice president for public policy, wrote to the agency. ‘Far from new, this has been a foundational principle of the FCC’s approach to net neutrality for over a decade. Providers of online goods and services need assurance that they will be able to reliably reach their customers without interference from the underlying broadband provider,'” Pressman reports. “Apple also opposes allowing paid prioritization… Allowing paid prioritization, sometimes called fast lanes for preferred content, would create ‘an internet with distorted competition where online providers are driven to reach deals with broadband providers or risk being stuck in the slow lane and losing customers due to lower quality service,’ she wrote.”

“Two years ago, under Obama-appointed FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, the agency adopted… rules on a determination that Internet service providers like AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast were ‘common carriers’ similar to the old phone companies, an area where the law gives the FCC clear regulatory powers,” Pressman reports. “Trump-appointed chairman Ajit Pai is seeking to overturn the common carrier designation, which he and the ISP industry argues led to excessive regulation and deterred investment in broadband networks.”

“Apple didn’t take a specific position on the common carrier issue in its comments,” Pressman reports. “‘Apple remains open to alternative sources of legal authority, but only if they provide for strong, enforceable, and legally sustainable protections, like those in place today,’ Hogan wrote.”

