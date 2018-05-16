“One extreme part of the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ is outrage, including death threats, against Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai because he wants to roll back the Obama Administration’s regulation of the internet,” The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board writes. “Senate Democrats are now whipping up this base ahead of a phony vote on Wednesday, and the ironies are many.”

“Senate Democrat Ed Markey of Massachusetts and colleagues are forcing a floor vote to ‘save’ something called ‘net neutrality.’ That foggy concept has become in practice regulating the internet as a public utility, which the Obama Administration did in 2015,” The WSJ Editorial Board writes. “The real issue isn’t if you’ll be free to surf the web but whether the federal government should dictate what rates providers can set for services. The FCC’s Mr. Pai is rolling back the Obama rules, which means restoring the status quo of a mere few years ago.”

“Senate Democrats are trying to overrule Mr. Pai by deploying the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to reject Mr. Pai’s rule within 60 legislative days. The Democrats can force a floor vote with a mere 30 votes. Resolutions can dodge a filibuster and pass with a simple majority,” The WSJ Editorial Board writes. “How could this pass a GOP Senate? Meet Republican Susan Collins of Maine, who is supporting the resolution. The irony in her case is that largely rural states like Maine need more broadband investment, which has been a casualty of the neutrality scheme. Apparently investment to broaden the reach of broadband lacks the emotive political appeal of ‘net neutrality.'”

“By pushing a vote Chuck Schumer is exploiting the fact that Republican John McCain of Arizona is battling cancer and unavailable to vote. That won’t be remembered as a class act,” The WSJ Editorial Board writes. “And here comes the farce. Remember all the shock and horror over Facebook ’s data misuse? The move by Democrats would bifurcate and weaken privacy protections online… Then again, none of this is about the policy merits: The point is to fire up Democrats ahead of midterm elections. Net neutrality is the perfect issue for the left because it sounds virtuous and hardly anyone knows or cares what it means… All of this is for political show because the House is unlikely to take up the measure”

