“Xiaomi’s Mi 8 isn’t the first recent smartphone to sport an iPhone X-esque notch and probably won’t be the last, but there are several other similarities between the two devices that are worth highlighting,” Hardwick reports. “For example, the cellular signal, battery, and Wi-Fi symbols sit either side of the notch, just like in iOS 11. In addition, the higher-tier Mi 8 model features the Xiaomi equivalent of Animojis as well as facial authentication – two tentpole features of Apple’s iPhone X. ”
Hardwick reports, “Flipping over the Mi 8 reveals a rear dual-lens camera system in vertical orientation, giving the back of the device an appearance that could be easily mistaken for Apple’s smartphone.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Actually, it’s nothing like the iPhone: There’s a fscking awful blue one that looks like it has a case from a Five Below bargain bin slapped on it, a seemingly-random chin, a dog-slow off-the-rack processor, and a shitty, insecure, off-the-shelf wannabe iOS that’ll very likely never be upgraded.
Why would anyone would choose a derivative, choppy, insecure OS that runs roughshod over your privacy on hardware that’s handicapped with dog-slow off-the-shelf chips and stuck with apps that are usually second-rate ports from iOS at their very best? – MacDailyNews, May 10, 2018
