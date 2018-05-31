“Chinese technology firm Xiaomi held a product launch event in Shenzhen today and unveiled the Mi 8, a 6.21-inch OLED smartphone that most observers would agree bears more than a passing resemblance to Apple’s flagship iPhone X,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“Xiaomi’s Mi 8 isn’t the first recent smartphone to sport an iPhone X-esque notch and probably won’t be the last, but there are several other similarities between the two devices that are worth highlighting,” Hardwick reports. “For example, the cellular signal, battery, and Wi-Fi symbols sit either side of the notch, just like in iOS 11. In addition, the higher-tier Mi 8 model features the Xiaomi equivalent of Animojis as well as facial authentication – two tentpole features of Apple’s iPhone X. ”

Hardwick reports, “Flipping over the Mi 8 reveals a rear dual-lens camera system in vertical orientation, giving the back of the device an appearance that could be easily mistaken for Apple’s smartphone.”

Officially introducing you to #Mi8! A stunningly beautiful phone with an incredible 12MP + 12MP AI dual camera, Snapdragon 845, dual-frequency GPS and amazing 6.21" AMOLED full screen display. Is this your new phone? pic.twitter.com/tsspDTWkAM — Mi (@xiaomi) May 31, 2018

Read more in the full article here.