The latest smartphone OS data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech reveals that in the three months ending March 2018, competition within Android continued to intensify as Huawei and Xiaomi expanded their global presence. Meanwhile, Apple’s iOS share has held steady across the big five markets in Europe and the USA, in contrast to continuing growth in urban China.

The top three brands in the big five European markets, Samsung, Apple and Huawei, made up 71% of smartphone sales in the latest quarter, with newcomer Xiaomi in the fourth spot, with a 4.4% share.

In the USA, Apple and Samsung showed slight year-on-year share gains, up 0.1% and 1.4% respectively. Google’s Pixel phones hit their highest-ever quarterly sales share of 3.4%, up from 1.7% a year earlier.

In the USA and the European top five markets, iPhone 8 sold in marginally higher numbers than the flagship iPhone X, indicating that as early iPhone X demand is fulfilled the price difference between the two devices is playing a notable role in consumers’ choices. In urban China, iPhone X continues to be not only Apple’s top performing model but the best-selling model in the market, helping Apple share to increase strongly to 22.1%.

Smartphone OS Sales Share (%)
Kantar: Smartphone OS Sales Share (%)

Source: Kantar Worldpanel ComTech

MacDailyNews Take: Bu, bu, but iPhone X costs too much or something!

