“iPhone unit sales, while not soaring, held their own. They rose 2.9 percent year over year to 52.2 million phones. That led Apple to project revenue for its fiscal third quarter, which ends in June, that’s largely in line with Wall Street’s expectations,” Tibken writes. “And that iPhone X — which starts at $999, or $300 more than the iPhone 8 and $200 more than the iPhone 8 Plus — was the top-selling Apple device every week of the quarter, according to CEO Tim Cook. The iPhone X is the most expensive phone Apple has ever made.”
“In the weeks leading up to Apple’s results, analyst after analyst cut earnings estimates and warned the iPhone boom times could be over. They based their fears on results from Apple’s component suppliers, including Samsung, almost universally warned about weakness in the mobile market,” Tibken writes. “They were wrong… ‘Since we split the line with the launch of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus back in 2014, this is the first cycle that we’ve ever had where the top of the line iPhone model has also been the most popular,’ Cook noted, firing back at Wall Street worries the iPhone X is too expensive to sell in high numbers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple priced iPhone X too low. As owners will tell you, iPhone X is certainly an amazing value.
