“‘Russia banned Telegram on its territory in April because we refused to provide decryption keys for all our users’ communications to Russia’s security agencies. We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country,’ Pavel Durov, a pioneer of Russian social media, said on his official Telegram Channel,” Reuters reports. “While Russia makes up only 7 percent of Telegram’s user base, Apple is restricting updates for all Telegram users around the world, Durov said. ‘As a result, we’ve also been unable to fully comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for our EU-users by the deadline of May 25, 2018. We are continuing our efforts to resolve the situation,’ he said.”
MacDailyNews Take: Again, about what, or whom, is the Russian government afraid that Russian citizens might be talking about in private and why?
